Ephrata Borough wastewater investigation determined employee urinated in test sample

Donald Gibble Jr., 57, allegedly admitted to urinating in the wastewater test bottle knowing that it would contaminate the results.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A former Ephrata Borough employee was let go after a wastewater test sample from June 29 to 30, 2021, came back with significantly over-range results, and possible contamination.

According to police, the sample went through additional testing at the Pennsylvania State Police Laboratory and the test indicated the presence of urine.

Both Police and Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management determined that the high levels could only be a result of tampering, as the test bottles are cleaned and there should be no presence of urine.

Authorities ascertained that the suspect was likely an employee of the wastewater treatment plant.

Upon interviewing Donald Gibble Jr., 57, of Manheim, he allegedly admitted to urinating in the wastewater test bottle knowing that it would contaminate the results.

He was charged with criminal mischief on Nov. 4.

Ephrata Borough released the following statement regarding the incident: