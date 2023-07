The Bart Township Fire Company were dispatched to the 200 block of Bell Road in Colerain Township to investigate a reported commercial fire.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews with Bart Township Fire Company were dispatched to the 200 block of Bell Road in Lancaster County to investigate a reported commercial structure fire on Wednesday.

According to Fire Chief Travis Hoover, the structure was used as a workshop for the owner, and there were no reported injuries.

Hoover stated that the cause of the fire was undetermined at this time, but it was most likely accidental.