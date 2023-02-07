Fireworks light up the night at Long's Park

Long's Park in Lancaster County hosted their yearly fireworks show, as well as offered the community a variety of other fun festivities to partake in.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A spectacle in the sky capped off a night of food and music at Longs Park in Lancaster.

It was an early start to the Independence Day celebrations, though that’s not what the Shank brothers would call it.

"Everyone thinks this weekend is party weekend. For us It’s work," J.T. Shank, the crew manager for Sunday night's show, said. "These four days, it’s to the point where we don’t want to be at a picnic. We want to be doing this."

The brothers from Lancaster County returned for yet another year to provide the spark in the dark.

Also back for another year was the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own.” The ensemble has been performing at the Long's Park Fourth of July celebration for more than a decade.

The same can't be said for Staff Sergeant Chase Stine.

"This is my first year with the band; I just recently joined," Stine said. "Feel like you're a part of something bigger than just yourself that has been very meaningful to me."

Thousands packed the park with lawn chairs, blankets, and, for the Helms, America’s pastime. However, that’s not why they came.

“Fellowship with everyone, family friends," David Helms said.

Others, like Army veteran Joseph Sultana, felt the same way.

"The music, the comradery," Sultana said. "I’ve seen a few vets here. It’s all good."

And it's no surprise what the favorite part of the night was for the Shank brothers.

"At the end of the night, when we hear that crowd cheer, that tells us how we did," J.T. said.