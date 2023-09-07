Firefighters battle house fire in Manheim Township

Crews with the Manheim Township Fire Department are currently working to battle a fire on the 600 block of Integrity Drive.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10:55 p.m.: The Manheim Township Fire Rescue Chief Scott Little confirmed that the three-car garage attached to the home started the fire, leaving at least one car destroyed.

The fire was marked as being under control in around 45 minutes, but the chief stated that six family members were home at the time and are now staying with relatives.

The cause and damage estimate of the fire is under investigation.

Previous: Crews with Manheim Township Fire Rescue are currently working to battle a big house fire on the 600 block of Integrity Drive in Lancaster County.

According to Lancaster County dispatch, firefighters were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday to work the house fire.

Additionally, dispatch confirmed the roof had partially collapsed as of 8:05 p.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.