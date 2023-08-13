Late night fire consumes 2-story building in Lancaster County, firefighters on the scene for almost 6 hours

​Crews were at the scene until 5 a.m. on Sunday, but there are still many hours of cleanup expected.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire late Saturday in Earl Township.

Crews were called to a two-story building on fire on the 700 block of New Holland Road around 11:23 p.m.

At the scene, crews found the building engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to several outbuildings and a farmhouse.

Officials say several horses were rescued from the barn by residents and neighbors.

Fire crews used a pond next to the property for their water supply.

Officials say all surrounding structures were saved from the fire.

Crews were at the scene until 5 a.m. on Sunday, but there are still many hours of cleanup expected.