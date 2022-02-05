One injured after fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — One firefighter is injured after emergency crews responded to a fire in Lancaster Monday evening.
According to Lancaster County's 911 Dispatch, crews responded to the 500 block of North Mary Street for a fire reported just before 5 p.m.
Officials on scene said a firefighter was on the roof of the building when he fell through a skylight, landing on the floor below.
The firefighter was able to walk out of the building, but is being treated at a local hospital for an injured arm.
There are currently no reports on what started the fire.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.