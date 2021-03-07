Fire truck involved in crash in Lancaster County

The driver of the pickup was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company fire truck was involved in a 2-vehicle crash on Friday night.

The fire truck was on its way to a fire when a pickup truck turned onto its path on the 1400 block of Division Highway in Ephrata Township.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

All of the firefighters in the fire truck were taken to the hospital to be checked out and they were all discharged without injuries.