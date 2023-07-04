1 injured in fire above Lancaster business

One person was injured in a fire early this morning that caused significant damage to the third floor of a building on West Lemon Street in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One person was injured as emergency responders worked to suppress a fire in Lancaster this morning.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street early in the morning on April 7 for a two-alarm fire.

According to Chief Todd Hutchinson with Lancaster Fire and Rescue, one person was injured and transported to a local burn center.

Hutchinson said the third floor of the building suffered significant damage. The lower floors were also damaged by smoke and water.

The first floor of the building houses an Irish pub.

The blaze is out, but the fire chief said crews will be on scene for an extended period of time.