The blaze was first reported around 11:30 a.m. in Fulton Township, located in the county's southern end

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County barn was heavily damaged by a fire this morning in Fulton Township, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The blaze was first reported around 11:30 a.m., located at a farm in the area of Arcadia Trace Road and Westbrook Road, dispatch said.

According to dispatch, hay inside the barn caught fire.