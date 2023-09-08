No injuries after apartment building fire in Lancaster County

The Red Cross is assisting the families who were displaced.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters are investigating what caused an apartment building to go up in flames in Lancaster County. It happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night on the 500 block of East Main Street in Ephrata.

According to the property manager, there were roughly 20 people inside the building at the time of the fire. The Red Cross is now assisting the families who were displaced.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the Ephrata, Lincoln, and Farmersville fire departments. Investigators say a passerby saw the flames and stopped to help get people out of the building.

No injuries were reported.