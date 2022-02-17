Lititz kicks off Fire and Ice Festival

The 10-day event begins on Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday, Feb. 27th.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Organizers are kicking off the 10-day Lititz Fire and Ice Festival in Lancaster County.

Starting on Feb. 18, the event will feature stunning ice sculptures, delicious food and plenty of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Organizers said the event is a great way to check out the "coolest" town in America.

"You're going to be in a cool town with a lot of cool shops and restaurants," said the executive director of Venture Lititz, Rebecca Branle. "You're going to find beautiful ice sculptures, so you get to walk around explore the ice sculptures explore the shops. That's just an overall really fun way to spend a day safely outside."

