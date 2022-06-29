Fine Wine & Good Spirits store set to re-open in Lancaster

The store, located at 252 N. Queen St., will re-open Friday at 9 a.m. after being closed for renovations since May 30.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in downtown Lancaster that was closed for nearly a month will re-open Friday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.

The store, located at 252 N. Queen St., had been closed for renovations since May 30, the PLCB said.

It will be open for business again at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Its weekly hours will be from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, according to the PLCB.

The store will remain closed Sundays.

Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.

The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.7 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services.