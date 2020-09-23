Field of Screams makes The Oprah Magazine's list of '10 Scariest Haunted Houses in America'

The Mountville-based haunted house checks in at No. 3 on Oprah's list, behind Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted House in Ulster Park, NY, and top-ranked The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride in Glen Mills, Delaware County.

"We were extremely honored and proud to be recognized by Oprah Magazine as one of the three best haunted attractions in the USA," Field of Screams co-owner Jim Schopf said in a press release. "Out of the thousands of haunted attractions out there, it feels good to see our efforts be rewarded. We work very hard, year-round, at creating the best, scariest, safest and most entertaining venue possible."