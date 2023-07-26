Fallen tree branch blocks traffic on major street in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Traffic on a major street in downtown Lancaster was slowed down by a fallen tree branch Wednesday afternoon, the city's police department said.
The fallen branch blocked the roadway on the 300 block of North Prince Street shortly after 1 p.m., according to police.
Traffic was detoured onto West Lemon Street, police said.
The city's Parks Department and an arborist were dispatched to the scene to clear the branch.
A large tree branch has fallen across the road on the 300 blk. N. Prince St. Vehicle traffic is being detoured East and West into W. Lemon St. Parks & Arborist have been called to clear the branches.