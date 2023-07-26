Fallen tree branch blocks traffic on major street in Lancaster

The branch blocked off the 300 block of North Prince Street in the city, police said. Traffic is being detoured around the area.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Traffic on a major street in downtown Lancaster was slowed down by a fallen tree branch Wednesday afternoon, the city's police department said.

The fallen branch blocked the roadway on the 300 block of North Prince Street shortly after 1 p.m., according to police.

Traffic was detoured onto West Lemon Street, police said.

The city's Parks Department and an arborist were dispatched to the scene to clear the branch.