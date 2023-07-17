Nearly two weeks after devastating explosion, Rapho Township continues cleanup efforts

The July 5 explosion leveled the township's public works building and severely damaged its administrative offices, along with neighboring homes.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly two weeks after a devastating explosion, the Rapho Township municipal complex on North Colebrook Road in Manheim remains a pile of rubble.

The July 5 explosion leveled the township’s public works building and severely damaged its administrative offices along with nearby homes.

“We’re still working with the insurance company and engineers to evaluate the property and find out exactly how much the loss is," said Lori Shenk, the township's emergency management coordinator, on Monday.

A fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police has officially listed the cause of the explosion as “undetermined," according to Shenk.

Firefighters who were on the scene the day of the blast reported a propane leak was probably to blame.

“There are chemical analyses still being done but we don’t expect those results for weeks," Shenk explained.

Meanwhile, all township business is being taken care of inside the Mastersonville Fire Company on Meadow View Road in Manheim.

While the public works building and all the equipment that was stored inside is a total loss, the township believes the administrative building is salvageable.

However, how long the rebuild process will take for both buildings remains up in the air.

“When you look at a rebuild project or reconstruction project like that, it takes months and that puts you into the winter [and] how does winter slow that down?" said Shenk. "No one has those answers yet, so we're just working through it one day at a time."

Right now, Shenk says the township's priority is figuring out what equipment is most important for the public works department to purchase so they can start work once again.

The township is also trying to nail down a temporary yard waste recycling location for residents.

“It seems like [the explosion was] a very long time ago yet it seems like it was just yesterday," said Shenk. "There’s so much to be done and we appreciate everybody’s patience.”

Shenk says an emergency declaration for the township will remain in place until further notice.

The Rapho Township Board of Supervisors will hold its regularly-scheduled bi-monthly meeting this Thursday night, July 20, at 7:30 p.m.

That meeting, and all other public meetings, will be held at the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, located at 1187 Fairview Rd. in Manheim.