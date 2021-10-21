Exelon to test emergency warning system at Muddy Run Pumped Storage facility in Lancaster County next week

The system is tested four times a year. Next week's test is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Exelon said.

DRUMORE, Pa. — Exelon Generation Company, LLC announced that the emergency warning system at Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County will be tested next week.

The test is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Exelon said.

During the test, a brief tone will sound, followed by the words “this is a test, this is a test.”

The test will last approximately two minutes. No action by the public or any county or local emergency organization is necessary during the test, Exelon said.

The system is designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run. It consists of six sets of loudspeakers mounted atop poles upstream and downstream of the facility, Exelon said.

These poles were installed in Drumore Township, Lancaster County, and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County.

Exelon installed the system in 2003 as an additional method of warning the public, specifically cottage owners along the Susquehanna River.

As part of Muddy Run’s comprehensive emergency preparedness plans, the system is sounded every three months, on the second Thursday of January, April, July and October of each year at approximately 10 a.m.