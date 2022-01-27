Artwork approved for Lancaster's Ewell Plaza Project

The board met today to approve the design titled "The New Lancaster Rainbow."

The board met on Jan. 27 to approve the design titled "The New Lancaster Rainbow." Officials say installing art on the side of the parking garage will help enliven the area.

“I think the intention is obviously more public art in downtown, which invokes positive feedback and negative feedback, and that's what art is supposed to do," said Lancaster Parking Authority’s Larry Cohen. "Folks will love it, other folks will not like it, but it will be a gateway part of your Plaza project.”