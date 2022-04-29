Police arrest suspect in September 2020 murder of William Deliz in Lancaster

Ethan "Spazz" Chin, 23, is charged with homicide in the Sept. 5, 2020 shooting death of William Deliz on East End Avenue.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have charged a 23-year-old Lancaster County man with criminal homicide and other charges relating to the September 2020 shooting death of William Deliz in Lancaster.

Ethan Anthony "Spazz" Chin, of Lititz, is also charged with a count of persons not to possess firearms in the case.

He is accused of shooting Deliz, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of East King and South Ann streets and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle on the night of Sept. 2, 2020.

Deliz succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the shooting three days later, according to police.

Investigators later determined Deliz, 23, had been shot outside a residence on the 500 block of East End Avenue, police say. Spent shell casings and blood were found at that location, according to police.

The investigation has remained active since then, with Detective Ryan Burgett as the lead investigator on the case, according to police.

Detectives from the Lancaster Bureau of Police's Violent Crime Unit "worked tirelessly over the last year and a half, conducting dozens of interviews, gathering and analyzing evidence, and reviewing hours upon hours of video footage obtained from numerous sources in the area," police say.

As a result of the investigation, Burgett filed charges against Chin on Friday.

Chin is currently in Lancaster County Prison awaiting arraignment, police said.