Cold Case: State Police in Lancaster County arrest suspect accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles in 1997

Eric Dorwart, 54, was charged after DNA collected at the scene of the alleged sexual assault generated a genealogical profile that helped lead investigators to him.

RONKS, Pa. — State Police in Lancaster County announced they have made an arrest in a cold case sexual assault that occurred in 1997.

Eric Dorwart, 54, of Manheim Township, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the sexual assault of two juvenile victims on April 4, 1997, in Leacock Township, according to State Police.

Dorwart was charged after DNA evidence collected at the scene of the alleged sexual assault generated a genealogical profile that helped lead investigators to him, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Stuart Mylin.

Dorwart was released after posting $25,000 non-monetary bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to police.

Investigators have been attempting to determine a suspect since the alleged sexual assaults of two juveniles occurred on West Newport Road. The suspect allegedly approached the victims near their home and performed sex acts on them before fleeing in a light blue work van with a ladder on the back, police said.

DNA evidence was collected from the scene and was continuously searched through police databases for possible matches over the years, but did not ever match any specific suspect, according to police.