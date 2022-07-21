Police are investigating robbery, assault at Lancaster County Turkey Hill

The incident occurred around 4:25 a.m. at a Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township, police say.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected robbery and assault at a Lancaster County Turkey Hill store.

It occurred on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township at about 4:25 a.m., according to Ephrata Police.

Police say a suspect entered the store, confronted the clerk, demanded money, and fled after attacking the clerk.

He is described as a male of unknown race in his 20's, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a face covering, dark glasses, and dark clothing, police say.

He was last seen fleeing on foot onto James Avenue, according to police.