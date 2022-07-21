Police are investigating robbery, assault at Lancaster County Turkey Hill

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected robbery and assault at a Lancaster County Turkey Hill store.
It occurred on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township at about 4:25 a.m., according to Ephrata Police.
Police say a suspect entered the store, confronted the clerk, demanded money, and fled after attacking the clerk.
He is described as a male of unknown race in his 20's, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a face covering, dark glasses, and dark clothing, police say.
He was last seen fleeing on foot onto James Avenue, according to police.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective Bartholomew at 717-738-9200 x240 or submit a tip online.