Lancaster County

Police in Ephrata are attempting to ID 'persons of interest' in vehicle break-in investigation

Several vehicles in the Lancaster County borough have been broken into since July 3, according to police.
Credit: Ephrata Police

EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in the Lancaster County borough earlier this month.

Over a nine-day span that began on July 3, suspects have entered unlocked vehicles or broken through windows to access vehicles, police said.

The suspects also damaged the steering columns of multiple vehicles in an attempt to start them, police claim.

According to police, two persons of interest have been seen on surveillance video taken near one of the suspected break-ins. Investigators are attempting to identify them, and advise viewers to pay particular attention to the the subjects' clothing, gait and the hairstyles.  

Anyone who can assist in identifying the persons of interest is asked to contact Officer Cody Newswanger at 717-738-9200 x238 or leave an anonymous tip online.

