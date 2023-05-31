Vehicle struck by gunfire in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County; police investigating

The car's windshield was struck by a bullet at 8:45 p.m. Monday as it traveled along Rothsville Road toward Route 272, police said. No one was seriously hurt.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that damaged a moving vehicle Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Rothsville Road, near a Turkey Hill store.

Responding officers located a red Volkswagen Jetta parked in the area of Dutchway Market, police said. The vehicle's occupants reported they were driving on Rothsville Road toward Route 272 when they heard a loud noise and the windshield of their vehicle was struck by an object and damaged.

Police noted the vehicle's windshield had a hole in it, and observed damage to the headrest of one of the car's rear seats.

The investigation determined the car was struck by a bullet, which traveled through the windshield and lodged in the headrest, according to police.

The vehicle's occupants were not struck, but suffered minor injuries due to broken glass, police said.

Surveillance footage obtained by police showed a dark-colored sedan in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have additional video or anyone who was traveling on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township or Akron Borough between 8:45 and 8:50 p.m. Monday and might have observed any vehicles or pedestrians in the area to contact Det. Beth Rivera at (717) 738-9200 ext. 241 or BRivera@EphrataPD.org.