Ephrata man charged with rape of a child less than 13

Tyler Morgan Reisinger was charged Thursday after an investigation of alleged incidents that occurred in June and July, Ephrata Police say.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A 23-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with rape of a child and other offenses after an investigation of alleged incidents that occurred earlier this summer, Ephrata Police say.

Tyler Morgan Reisinger, 23, of Ephrata, is also charged with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to police.