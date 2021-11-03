Lancaster County townhome damaged in early morning fire

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at Linda Terrace in Ephrata. It took firefighters about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Emergency personnel from eight different Lancaster County fire companies were dispatched to an early morning fire that heavily damaged a townhouse in Ephrata Thursday morning, the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company said.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at a dwelling in Linda Terrace, the fire company said.

Arriving units observed heavy fire showing from the home, located at the end of a row of townhomes. It took about an hour for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters from Lincoln Fire Company Station 16, Akron Volunteer Fire Company, Farmersville Fire Company, Denver Fire Company Station 13, Adamstown Fire Company, Reamstown Fire Company 17-1, and Lititz Fire Company No. 1 assisted on the scene.

No injuries were reported.