Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Ephrata reopens after renovation project

The store had been closed since April 30 for renovations, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said. It's back open Monday through Saturday.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 26.

After being closed for about a month for extensive renovation work, the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on West Main Street in Ephrata, Lancaster County is once again open for business, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.

The store, located at 31 W. Main St., had been closed since Saturday, April 30, the PLCB said.

It is now back open and will serve customers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The store's phone number is 717-826-0155, the PLCB said.

Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.

The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees.

Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.7 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services.