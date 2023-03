The Red Cross is at the scene and assisting several people, according to FOX43's crew.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a Lancaster County rowhome fire.

The fire reportedly began in a condemned home along the 500 block of North Plum Street.

The Red Cross is at the scene and assisting several people, according to FOX43's crew.

Additionally, neighbors are telling FOX43's crew that some of their houses are without power, which reportedly won't be restored until around 1 a.m.