Elizabethtown College will hold in-person instruction for fall semester, president says

The College has held classes in both in-person and remote formats in the fall 2020 and current spring semesters, the school said.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Elizabethtown College on Monday announced it will hold in-person class instruction for the fall 2021 semester, which begins on August 30.

“We are fully committed to offering our students with in-person classroom instruction during the fall 2021 semester,” Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick said in a press release. “Our mission is to educate our students with robust programming and real-world experiences, and we intend to continue to do so while maintaining a healthy and safe campus environment.”

Elizabethtown said it has successfully held in-person class instruction in the fall 2020 and current spring semesters, and has offered a remote option for students who chose to study in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 70% of the student body opted for in-person instruction, with the majority of those living on campus during both semesters, McCormick said.

“Our students want to be on campus, and we have been able to successfully remain on campus this past year because of the consistent compliance from students, faculty, and staff with our health and safety guidelines,” McCormick said.

Recently, the College was nationally recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and the American College Health Association for its COVID-19 campus signage and digital toolkit as an example of a best practice for other institutions, McCormick said.

The College is still accepting applications for fall 2021 and is holding on-campus tours for prospective students as well.