Police: Man shoves Johnnie Walker bottles down his pants, then walks off

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a man accused of walking off with some Johnnie Walker.

The suspect is accused of stealing two bottles of the high-end Scotch, valued at $145, by removing them from their boxes, shoving them down the front of his pants, and exiting the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on March 16, according to police.

The theft is similar to other incidents across the county, police said.