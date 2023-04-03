Lancaster police seek help identifying suspected shrimp thief

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a suspected shrimp thief.
According to East Lampeter Township Police, the pictured suspect stole eight bags of frozen shrimp valued at $110 from a Weis Market on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East at about 6:45 p.m. on March 25.
The suspect then fled in an early dark-colored Acura MDX or similar vehicle of early 2000's vintage, police said.
He is believed to be responsible for several other food-item thefts of a similar nature, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676 or submit an anonymous tip online.