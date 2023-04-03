x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Lancaster police seek help identifying suspected shrimp thief

The pictured suspect stole eight bags of frozen shrimp valued at $110 from a Weis Market in East Lampeter Township on March 25, police said.
Credit: East Lampeter Township Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a suspected shrimp thief.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, the pictured suspect stole eight bags of frozen shrimp valued at $110 from a Weis Market on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East at about 6:45 p.m. on March 25.

The suspect then fled in an early dark-colored Acura MDX or similar vehicle of early 2000's vintage, police said.

He is believed to be responsible for several other food-item thefts of a similar nature, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Shapiro, Sen. Martin pledge bipartisan support to combat avian flu in Pa.

Before You Leave, Check This Out