Lancaster police seek help identifying suspected shrimp thief

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a suspected shrimp thief.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, the pictured suspect stole eight bags of frozen shrimp valued at $110 from a Weis Market on the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East at about 6:45 p.m. on March 25.

The suspect then fled in an early dark-colored Acura MDX or similar vehicle of early 2000's vintage, police said.

He is believed to be responsible for several other food-item thefts of a similar nature, according to police.