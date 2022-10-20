Police release surveillance footage from Oct. 5 shooting at Lancaster County hotel

A 16-year-old girl was injured in the shooting at a Budget Host Inn on Lincoln Highway East. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are continuing to investigate a shooting at an East Lampeter Township hotel that left a 16-year-old girl injured earlier this month.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 5 at the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

On Thursday, investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, in hopes that the public can help identify two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

The girl, who was a guest at the hotel, sustained a gunshot wound to her left leg after the suspects fired multiple rounds from handguns into the closed door of her hotel room, police say.

The victim was treated by responding officers, who applied a tourniquet to her leg to slow the bleeding. She was then transported to a local hospital for additional treatment of her injuries, which were not life-threatening, police said.

In addition to the two suspects, the surveillance video provided by investigators also shows a vehicle associated with them, according to police.