Police seek help identifying woman accused of defrauding Lancaster County veterinarian

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are trying to identify a woman accused of using a cloned credit card to defraud a local veterinary clinic.
According to East Lampeter Township Police, the woman used the card to make a fraudulent purchase valued at more than $135 at the Lincoln Highway Veterinary Clinic at about 1:45 p.m. on May 16.
The woman had a black and brown colored Chihuahua dog with her, police said.
Anyone with information on the alleged incident or the woman's identity is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676 or submit a tip online.