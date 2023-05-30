Police seek help identifying woman accused of defrauding Lancaster County veterinarian

The woman allegedly used a cloned credit card to make a fraudulent purchase of more than $135 at the Lincoln Highway Veterinary Clinic on May 16, police claim.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are trying to identify a woman accused of using a cloned credit card to defraud a local veterinary clinic.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, the woman used the card to make a fraudulent purchase valued at more than $135 at the Lincoln Highway Veterinary Clinic at about 1:45 p.m. on May 16.

The woman had a black and brown colored Chihuahua dog with her, police said.