Police are investigating shots-fired incident near East Hempfield Township Sheetz store

Investigators said a verbal altercation in the store's parking lot led to a shooting at a nearby intersection. No one was injured, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a shots-fired incident near an East Hempfield Township convenience store.

It occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Industry Drive, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found numerous spent shell casings in the vicinity. An investigation determined that the incident began with a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a Sheetz convenience store at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Centerville Road, according to police.

No one was injured, and the incident is believed to be isolated in nature, police said.

Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the parties involved. The investigation is active and ongoing, and as such no further information is being released at this time so as to not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation, police said.