Lancaster County

East Earl man dies in two-vehicle crash in Caernarvon Township

The unnamed 75-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was fatally injured, police said.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man died in a two-vehicle crash in Caernarvon Township on Friday morning.

The victim was driving south on North Red School Road when it pulled out into the intersection with Main Street and into the path of a vehicle that was turning east to Main Street.

Both drivers attempted to avoid hitting each other by maneuvering their vehicles but they were unsuccessful, police said.

The collision pushed the first vehicle backward causing it to hit a utility pole, while the second vehicle ended up striking an embankment and road sign on the southwest corner of the intersection, according to the authorities.

 The driver of the first vehicle, an unnamed 75 year-old-man, wasn't wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries, said police.

The driver of the second vehicle wasn't injured but was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

