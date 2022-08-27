x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Early morning fire damages Lancaster County business

The fire broke out in a commercial building on the 100 block of Teddy Drive before sunrise on Saturday.
Credit: Zack Spadaccia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Garden Spot Fire Rescue was called to battle a fire in East Earl Township just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

The initially one-alarm fire started in the warehouse side of a business on the 100 block of Teddy Drive.

The fire primarily burned along the roof of the building, eventually working its way up to two alarms. Several additional engines responded.

Credit: Zack Spadaccia
Credit: Zack Spadaccia
Credit: Zack Spadaccia

Crews were on scene for several hours establishing control and putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New Holland Summer Fest brings barbecue to Lancaster County this weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out