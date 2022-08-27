Early morning fire damages Lancaster County business

The fire broke out in a commercial building on the 100 block of Teddy Drive before sunrise on Saturday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Garden Spot Fire Rescue was called to battle a fire in East Earl Township just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

The initially one-alarm fire started in the warehouse side of a business on the 100 block of Teddy Drive.

The fire primarily burned along the roof of the building, eventually working its way up to two alarms. Several additional engines responded.

Crews were on scene for several hours establishing control and putting out hot spots.