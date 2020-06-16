Police: Elizabethtown man shoots man in neck

Kyle Gingrich, 28, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person after the incident on June 13.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Elizabethtown man is facing charges after State Police say he fired a pistol and shot a man in the neck.

Kyle Gingrich, 28, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person after the incident on June 13.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Stone Mill Road in Conestoga Township.

Police say Gingrich shot a pistol, hitting the victim in the neck and causing non-life threatening injuries.