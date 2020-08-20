Dutch Wonderland will end 2020 season on Labor Day

The park said it is extending all 2020 season passes to include the 2021 season as a show of appreciation toward its customers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland will conclude its 2020 season on Labor Day, the Lancaster County amusement park announced.

To show appreciation for our patrons’ patience and support, Dutch Wonderland will extend all 2020 Season Passes to include the 2021 Season, with the exception of the Summer Saver Season Pass, general manager Laura Charles said in a press release.

“While this year hasn’t gone like any of us hoped, we’re glad we could provide some happy memories during this tough stretch,” Charles said. “We’re so thankful to our team members for the fantastic job they’ve done in implementing high standards of cleanliness and safety, and to our guests for following these new measures and placing their confidence in us for fun family outings this summer.”

All Basic and Premium Season Passholders will automatically have their passes extended to include the same benefits in 2021, and do not need to take any action to enroll in this extension, Dutch Wonderland said.

Premium passes will include access to the Happy Hauntings and Dutch Winter Wonderland seasonal events in 2021, which will not take place this year.

Beyond the return of those popular holiday events, guests can look forward to the debut of attractions that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including an all-new Royal Raceway remote cars experience, the Rest Stop automotive-themed gift stand, and various aesthetic improvements over the offseason, the park said.