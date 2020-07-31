Dutch Wonderland will close Tuesdays and Wednesdays for remainder of 2020 season

The Lancaster County amusement park said it will increase sanitization efforts on those days

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland announced that it will close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the remainder of its 2020 season.

The Lancaster County amusement park said it will use the closures to increase sanitization efforts to help combat COVID-19.

"Here at the kingdom we're constantly evaluating how we can best serve our royal guests during these unique times," the park said. "In light of this goal, we have made some changes to our 2020 Operating Calendar and will now be closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays starting Aug. 4 & 5."

Patrons who had reservations for Tuesdays or Wednesdays can reschedule online here: https://bddy.me/33a6Wmm