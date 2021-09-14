Dutch Wonderland to host first-ever Shoofly Pie Eating Contest on Sunday

A group of randomly selected entrants will try to see who can consume to most pies in the park's amphitheater at 1 p.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland issued a call for combatants, and that call was answered.

On Sunday, they'll go for the pie-eating glory.

The Lancaster County amusement park announced it will hold its first-ever Shoofly Pie Eating Contest at 1 p.m. Sunday in the park's amphitheater.

A group of randomly selected adult contestants who signed up for the chance will compete to see how many of the tasty confections they can consume.

While they won't be eating pies, a group of kids will also compete -- they'll be trying to create the tallest whipped cream tower they can build on top of the Shoofly Pies.

The winners of each contest will receive a 2022 season pass to the park, as well as a special memento commemorating their achievements, Dutch Wonderland said.

The public is invited to the park to witness the contestants go for their Pennsylvania Dutch-themed glory (park admission rates apply).