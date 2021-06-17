Dutch Wonderland to host American Coaster Enthusiasts convention on June 21

Roller coaster fans from across American will gather at the Lancaster County Park for their 43rd annual event.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 700 roller coaster fanatics from 37 states and the District of Columbia will be in Lancaster County Monday for the 43rd annual Roller Coaster Convention at Dutch Wonderland.

The flagship event of the American Coaster Enthusiasts group, the convention be held Monday at Dutch Wonderland. ACE members will spend the week venturing across central and eastern Pennsylvania to experience Dutch Wonderland and ride roller coasters at other Pennsylvania parks.

Highlights include exclusive ride time sessions for conventioneers before the park opens or after closing. There will also be presentations, workshops, behind-the-scenes tours, and photo/video contests, organizers say.

A banquet, at which dignitaries from the amusement industry appear as featured keynote speakers, is also part of the festivities.