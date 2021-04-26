Dutch Wonderland boosts starting salary, adds new perks in hiring push for 2021 season

The Lancaster County amusement park said it is looking to hire an additional 200 employees for the summer season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As part of its final hiring push to fill out staff positions for the 2021 season, Dutch Wonderland announced Monday that it is raising hourly pay rates and adding additional perks for new hires.

The Lancaster County amusement park is looking to hire an additional 200 employees for the summer season.

To help in that effort, the park announced that starting hourly pay rates for positions that require an adult (at least 18 years old, or graduating high school seniors) will be $12.50 per hour.

New and returning seasonal employees will also receive a complimentary 2021 Basic Season Pass for themselves and up to three members of their immediate family, as long as they apply and complete the hiring process by May 17, Dutch Wonderland added.

“Early indicators suggest we could see a strong resurgence of attraction visitation, so we’re stepping up our recruitment efforts to attract great candidates and deliver wonderful experiences for our guests,” Dutch Wonderland General Manager James Paulding said in a press release. “Our team is our greatest asset, and we can’t wait to get them back to work producing great memories.”

Positions are available in all departments, with the park’s primary focus on Ride Operators.

In addition to the new pay rates and sign-on Season Passes, employees receive discounts on in-park dining and retail, advancement and bonus opportunities based on performance, and invitations to special team member parties and activities, Dutch Wonderland said.

The Cartoon Network Hotel, located next door to Dutch Wonderland and also operated by Palace Entertainment, has increased rates in anticipation of renewed tourism this summer as well, the park said.

Paying up to $17 per hour, the hotel is seeking cooks, servers, housekeepers, and more.

Dutch Wonderland said it will continue its commitment to the health and safety of guests and employees by following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania Department of Health and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries.

In-person interviews and orientations will be conducted with facial coverings, social distancing, and strict adherence to indoor capacity limitations, the park said.

Those interested can apply online at www.dutchwonderland.com/jobs, or at www.cartoonnetworkhotel.com/jobs for the Cartoon Network Hotel.