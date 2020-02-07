Dutch Wonderland announces plans to reopen in July

After a 4-day early access event for all Season Passholders on July 14, the Lancaster County amusement park will open its doors to the public on July 18.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland, the Lancaster County family amusement park, announced it will reopen on Tuesday, July 14 as part of a four-day early access event for Season Passholders, and will open its doors to the general public on Saturday, July 18.

Social-distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state guidelines will be in place for the park's 57th season, general manager Laura Charles said Thursday in a press release.

“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen in this new environment,” said Charles. “We will continue working in step with local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Dutch Wonderland.”

The most important elements of Dutch Wonderland’s new safety measures include:

Limiting Capacity

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

The changes will be apparent even before visiting, the park said.

Dutch Wonderland said it will limit capacity in the park and on each ride, slide, restaurant and building to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards.

In order to accomplish this, all guests will need to RSVP for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or Season Pass, Dutch Wonderland said.

The park said it will only sell tickets and Season Passes online. Walk-up sales will not be available this summer.

Upon arrival at Dutch Wonderland, guests will find signage reminding all of the importance of social distancing, utilizing markers placed on the ground throughout the park, parking lots and entrance areas, the park said.

All guests and staff will be required to have their temperature checked before entering Dutch Wonderland, with any person exhibiting a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher (or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19) denied entry, the park said.

Facial coverings will be required for all staff and guests, except children younger than three years of age, Dutch Wonderland said.

Guests will be required to remove their masks on water attractions in Duke’s Lagoon, the park said.

Dutch Wonderland said its staff members may also wear additional personal protective equipment, including gloves and/or face shields, while performing select work activities.

Dozens of hand sanitizing stations have been added all around the park, and thorough cleaning will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the day at high-traffic locations, Dutch Wonderland said.

All of these cleaning and safety measures will be reinforced through instructional signage and additional staff training, and visitors will be able to purchase masks and hand sanitizer at Dutch Wonderland’s retail locations.

“We will serve our guests safely and effectively by limiting capacity, verifying all entrants do not have a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher and are wearing proper facial coverings, and following the CDC’s recommendations on cleaning, social distancing and sanitizing,” said Charles. “As a premiere destination for family fun, we have the space to effectively distance our visitors and provide the good, clean fun that Dutch Wonderland has been known for over the past six decades.”

Visitors will find new sights beyond the cleaning and safety measures, the park said.

Kingdom Coaster, Dutch Wonderland’s original roller coaster, shines brightly with a brand new paint job, while the park entry plaza has been reimagined with new stone work and décor.

The world’s first Cartoon Network Hotel, located just next door to the Park, also celebrates its first summer of operation in 2020, Dutch Wonderland said.

The café, gift shop, and Cartoon Kitchen restaurant inside the hotel are all open to the public.

"To show appreciation for our patrons’ patience and support, all 2020 Season Passes now include the 2021 Season as well," Charles said.

Given the disruptions and continuing adaptations this summer, some attractions may open later than July 18, or not open at all this year, the park said.

Dutch Wonderland will be open daily through Sunday, August 30.