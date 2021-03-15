Dutch Wonderland is looking to hire more than 350 seasonal workers ahead of May 15 opening

The park wants workers in ride operations, food and beverage, retail and games, guest services, safety and security, campground operations, and more.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from December 2019.

Dutch Wonderland announced it will open its 2021 season on May 15, and is looking to fill more than 350 seasonal positions ahead of Opening Day.

The Lancaster County amusement park is looking for workers in ride operations, food and beverage, retail and games, guest services, safety and security, campground operations, and more.

The jobs offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, perks including free admission to other nearby attractions, and opportunities to advance into supervisory roles, the park said.

"Dutch Wonderland promotes a fun, dynamic work environment while always prioritizing the health and safety of its team members and guests," the park said in a press release. "Entering 2021, the park will continue to implement extra protective measures for employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From providing masks and gloves, to frequent sanitation of high touch and high traffic areas, to appropriate social distancing, Dutch Wonderland prides itself on being a clean, safe, and wholesome environment for all who enter the castle doors."

Dutch Wonderland said interested candidates can interview virtually or in-person, with social distancing and other protective measures in place.

For those who wish to interview in person, sessions will occur on both weekdays and weekends through March, April and May, the park said.

Hiring is also underway next door at the Cartoon Network Hotel, which is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment as well, the park added.

Jobs are available for servers, cooks, baristas and bartenders, along with housekeeping and guest services.

Applicants to Dutch Wonderland must be at least 14 years of age or older at the time of application; for the Cartoon Network Hotel, applicants must be 16 or older, the park said.

Dutch Wonderland said it encourages people to apply early, as some positions may fill more quickly than others and will be closed to new applicants once full.

Jobs are available for teens, college students, teachers and other professionals seeking part-time summer employment, retirees, and everyone who wants to make a positive influence on this storied amusement park.