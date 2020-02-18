Drug forfeiture transactions are now public in Lancaster County

The documents are available in a searchable database via DropBox, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is now making public purchase receipts and documents regarding drug forfeiture transactions from 2017 through the end of fiscal year 2018.

The documents are available in a searchable database via DropBox, the office says.

You can view the documents HERE.

In Lancaster County, assets and cash lawfully taken as proceeds of drug trafficking may be forfeited by court order after a person is convicted of a drug-related offense, according to a release.



While the law allows for forfeitures to be completed pre-conviction, the office forfeits after convictions.

The forfeiture accounts and spending are audited every year by the Lancaster County Controller’s Office, the office says.

To comply with a right-to-know request, the office sorted and redacted these documents. Among information redacted are names, numbers, locations and other identifiers of detectives and informants, the office says.