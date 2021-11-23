Driver injured when tractor trailer runs off road in Lancaster County

The truck ran off Doe Run Road, traveled about 100 yards through a field, and came to rest in several feet of mud, police say. The driver, James Weaver, was injured.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County tractor trailer truck driver was injured Monday afternoon when his truck ran off the road in Penn Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Doe Run Road near Cool Spring Road, police say.

Responding officers found the truck, owned by Kreider Farms of Manheim, had been traveling east on Doe Run Road when it went off the road, traveling approximately 100 yards through a field until coming to an abrupt stop in several feet of mud.

With the help of other emergency responders and other passing motorists, police were able to get through the muddy terrain to find the truck's driver, James Weaver, semi-conscious in the cab, police say.

Weaver was removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, police say.

No one else was injured, and no other vehicles were involved, according to police.

Doe Run Road was closed for several hours while Weaver’s Towing facilitated the removal of the tractor-trailer from the meadow.