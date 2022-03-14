Lancaster man will serve up to 5 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm

Shamell Smith was prohibited from owning a gun due to a previous felony conviction for robbery, police say. He was in possession of a firearm during a 2021 arrest.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 38-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to five years in prison after being convicted last year of a firearms-related offense.

Shamell Smith, of the 500 block of St. Joseph Street, was sentenced to a prison term of 2.5 to 5 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey D. Wright on March 9 after being convicted by jury of person not to possess a firearm during a trial in November.

Smith was arrested on Jan. 25, 2021 by police responding to a domestic incident at 2:43 a.m. in the area of South Arch and Vine streets in the city. The caller stated a male wearing a white bandana was choking a woman, according to evidence presented at trial.

After officers arrived on scene, they observed a man fitting the description the caller gave running toward Water St. Officers noticed the suspect throw an object into a yard as he fled.

The man, later identified as Smith was caught by police and taken into custody.

Police retraced the route of the chase and discovered a green Crown Royal bag that contained a loaded black .22 caliber Ruger firearm in the yard where Smith was seen throwing the object.

Because of a previous felony conviction for robbery in New York, Smith was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, authorities say.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Miller, with assistance from intern Sarah Darok, prosecuted the case.

“Not only did he illegally possess a firearm, but he threw the gun in an area where it could’ve been picked up by someone who eventually continued this cycle of violence,” Darok said and asked for a sentence within the guidelines of 30 to 90 months.