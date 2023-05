There is one reported injury, which is minor. At this time, all lanes of traffic along U.S. 30 westbound at the Centerville Road exit are closed.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — U.S. Route 30 in Lancaster County is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to Lancaster County Dispatch, following a crash.

East Hempfield Township police are currently responding to the scene of the crash, which was first called in at 4:32 p.m.