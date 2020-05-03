Details emerge in murder of Chester County woman in Lancaster County

Matt Moser was arrested Tuesday after a standoff at the hotel where he was staying. He is accused of choking Kristin Graham, 47, to death in a home in Caernarvon Twp

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The man accused of killing a Morgantown woman at a home in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County allegedly texted his father and told him "I did a bad thing" while police were attempting to locate the victim.

Matt Moser, 31, of Honey Brook, was arrested after a standoff at a Quality Inn in Chester County and charged with the murder of Kristin Graham, who was found deceased Monday night by State Police performing a welfare check at a home on the 200 block of Twin County Road in Caernarvon Township.

Moser is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

The complaint outlines the sequence of events that led to charges being filed against Moser, who was in a relationship with the victim.

In the affidavit, police allege:

Troopers were dispatched to the Twin County Road home at about 6 p.m. Monday, after Graham's estranged husband called to report that his 14-year-old daughter with Graham had expressed concern because she was unable to contact her mother since the preceding Saturday.

Troopers arriving at the scene saw Graham's car parked outside and her car keys and other items in an unlocked mudroom inside the house.

Police searched the home and found Graham's body in a second-floor bedroom. Her legs were covered with a towel and bath mat, and her upper body covered by a bean bag chair. She was lying face down, with her head placed on a pillow.

Graham had an abrasion above her right eye and blood coming from her mouth and nose. The evidence pointed to her being the victim of an assault.

In an interview with police at about 2 a.m. Monday, the victim's estranged husband told police before he contacted authorities, his daughter gave him the phone number of Graham's boyfriend, who she only knew as "Matt." He contacted "Matt" and asked if "Matt" had seen Graham.

"Matt" told the victim's estranged husband that he'd seen her Sunday night when they went to a local store. When they returned home, "Matt" allegedly reported, Graham got into a white van with another "shady" man and left.

"Matt's" voice sounded strange, as if he were anxious, the victim's estranged husband said, and he added that it seemed strange that "Matt" mentioned the van.

Graham's daughter told police she last saw her mother Saturday when Graham dropped her off at her father's home. She reported that she had texted her mother Saturday night at about 9:11 p.m., and again Sunday at 1:30 a.m. Her mother did not respond, the girl told police.

The girl said she texted Graham again on Sunday at 8:25 a.m., 11:07 a.m., and 12:22 p.m. without hearing back, and she began to grow concerned. She had her older sister drive her to Graham's home Sunday between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

The girl said she saw her mother's bedroom light was on from outside, and noticed that the door to the home was unlocked. She reported that she yelled for her mother, got no response, and went to check the bedroom, but the door was closed and locked. After knocking on the door several times with no response, the girl said she picked up her phone charger, left her mother a note asking to call her, and left.

The girl told police Moser texted her Sunday morning and said he thought Graham was seeing someone else. He allegedly told the girl Graham's car was at her home, but she wasn't there all night. He also said he was "concerned," and asked the girl to tell Graham to call him if she heard from her.

The girl said she replied later in the day, after she did not find her mother at home, and asked Moser if he'd heard from Graham. He said he had not. He told the girl in a later text that he was working with his brother in West Chester and would be unable to get home to check on Graham until the evening.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Moser's parents contacted State Police at the Embreeville Barracks to report they had information on the investigation. Police went to their residence to interview them.

Moser's father told police that Moser had texted him Monday and said he "did a bad thing."

Upon hearing this, Moser's father went to Graham's home and tried to find her, but did not see anyone there.

Moser texted his father again on Monday and related that he was staying at a Quality Inn in West Chester. Moser's father went to meet his son that evening.

Moser told his father that he had "choked out" Graham, calling her a "witch." He said he covered her body with a large cushion and some blankets.

Police reviewed text message exchanges between Moser and his father. In a text at 4:20 p.m. Monday, Moser tells his father "I'm sorry man I did a bad thing." His father replies and asks what happened. Moser said "I can't get into details pops but it's just like the movie, when he says 'I did a bad thing, George.'"

In a message Monday at 4:36 p.m., Moser texted his father and said "Dad, I'm in trouble. I can't risk getting arrested, it's dangerous."

At 4:41 p.m. Monday, Moser texted his father and said "two major things happened, and two people lost their lives due to my actions. One of them was a really bad person. A demon. The other was a good guy just a stupid guy. It's really his own fault but the law blames me. It's so stupid but it's a big deal."

At 4:42 p.m. Moser texted "I don't know what to do but I know I'm not going to surrender. It can't. I will not."

On Tuesday morning, a member of the Quality Inn cleaning staff knocked on the door of Moser's room, asking to clean it. Moser answered the door, and the staff member noticed he had a gun in his waistband. The staff person reported the meeting to police around noon, and later identified Moser from a photo lineup.