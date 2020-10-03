Denver man facing charges after allegedly assaulting victim, holding them against their will

Jorge Garcia-Lopez, 21, is facing charges for his role in the incident.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Denver man is facing charges after allegedly punching a victim multiple times and refusing to let them go to work.

Jorge Garcia-Lopez, 21, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On March 6 around 5:55 p.m., police responded to a home in the first block of Fausnacht Drive in Denver Borough.

Upon arrival, police spoke to a victim with obvious injuries.

Garcia-Lopez allegedly punched the victim in the head and face area several times.

Then, he allegedly refused to allow the victim to leave her home to go to work.