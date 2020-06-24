Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Lancaster Thursday, campaign says

Biden will meet with families that have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and will talk about his plan to make affordable healthcare available to every American, his campaign said.

Biden will also "highlight the need to protect and build on the ACA as the Trump Administration files a brief with the Supreme Court in favor of invalidating the landmark law in its entirety," his campaign said. "In the middle of a pandemic, Trump is trying to take away health insurance coverage from 23 million Americans as well as critical protections for people with pre-existing conditions."