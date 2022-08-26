Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

The 3-year-old victim was struck by a horse-drawn farming wagon and caught under the wheels, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release.

According to police, the victim was struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

NLCRPD conducted the on-scene phase of the investigation including scene documentation, image capture, and interviews of witnesses and family members.

The identification of the next of kin must be completed before there is a further release of any identification of the victim, police said. The department said further identification will be provided by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.