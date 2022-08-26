x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

The 3-year-old victim was struck by a horse-drawn farming wagon and caught under the wheels, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.
Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release.

According to police, the victim was struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

NLCRPD conducted the on-scene phase of the investigation including scene documentation, image capture, and interviews of witnesses and family members. 

The identification of the next of kin must be completed before there is a further release of any identification of the victim, police said. The department said further identification will be provided by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

Police did not release any further details about the incident.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New Holland Summer Fest brings barbecue to Lancaster County this weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out