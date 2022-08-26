Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police.
The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release.
According to police, the victim was struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene by a member of the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.
NLCRPD conducted the on-scene phase of the investigation including scene documentation, image capture, and interviews of witnesses and family members.
The identification of the next of kin must be completed before there is a further release of any identification of the victim, police said. The department said further identification will be provided by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.
Police did not release any further details about the incident.